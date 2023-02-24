Samrat-Khaled make a comeback before election

AL pledged zero tolerance against corruption before the general election of 2018. Controversy is rife over that election at home and abroad. AL initiated a ‘cleansing drive’ in the party fold in September after forming government for the third consecutive term. The drive brought to the fore illegal casino businesses, muscle flexing and tender business of several leaders of AL and its associate bodies—mostly Jubo League and Swecchasebak League.
The unprecedented drive and arrest of powerful leaders of the ruling party spawned much discussion. Around 11 leaders were arrested and several fled in the drive that lasted for one and half months.
AL leaders at that time said the drive was derived from the idea of doing a damage control for the party after two general elections drew flak. Secondly, there was a conflict among two groups in the party and the drive was manifestation of that conflict.
On the heels of the anti-casino drives, councils of Jubo League, Swechhasebak League, Krishak League, Sramik League and almost all other associate bodies held councils where controversial leaders were axed. Many of them have started to make their way into the politics again.
Asked, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash told Prothom Alo, “Anyone adherent to Bangabandhu’s ideals have the chance to contribute as workers provided they don’t have any legal bar. But we have not held any discussion on extending anyone posts in Jubo League.”
What led to fresh discussion about them
AL in last December declared a general amnesty for those who were suspended for breaching party discipline and being ‘rebel’ candidates in local government elections defying party decision. Over a hundred leaders including former general secretary of Gazipur AL and Gazipur city’s temporarily suspended mayor Jahangir Alam were granted amnesty. This decision spawned a discussion as to whether the leaders arrested during anti-casino drives would be rehabilitated after being freed on bail.
The most controversial
The names of then chairmen of Jubo League Omar Faruque Chowdhury and Swecchasebak League’s Mollah Md Abu Kawsar came forward as patrons of the controversial figures of the casino drive. The duo was relieved of their posts.
AL sources said Omar Faruque is more or less inactive and Mollah Abu Kawsar visits party’s central office off and on. Neither of them holds any party posts.
The anti-casino drive started through RAB’s operation in Youngmens Club in Dhaka’s Fakirapul in 2019. Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan, then organising secretary of Jubo League Dhaka city south would run that club. Khalid was arrested that day. He was close aide of Ismail Hossain Samrat, the then president of Jubo League Dhaka south unit, who was also arrested later. The duo was suspended from Jubo League and are yet to get back their posts. Ismail Hossain was released later in May and Khalid in September last year.
Ismail, flanked by a large number of leaders-activists, pay respect to father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman immediately after his release. After that, rumor of his return to the politics started. Ismail, however, does not seen in any political events of AL or Jubo League.
AL sources said both of them tried to make their presence feel by sending their associates to the events of Jubo League’s founding anniversary on 11 December and other programmes of AL.
Khalid has launched an overt move to gain supremacy in Motijheel-Kamlapur area of the city, where he once swayed power. It was learnt that both of them are maintaining close contact with a powerful central AL leader.
AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed initiated illegal casino business in Motijheel’s Wonderer’s Club after being elected council of ward no. 9 Dhaka south city corporation in 2015. He was joint secretary of Dhaka south Jubo League. He would also control casino business in four more clubs of Motijheel area. He earned epithet of ‘Casino Sayeed’ during the drive. He was in Singapore during the drive. After a protracted stay abroad, Sayeed came back in January and reclaimed general secretary post of Bangladesh Hockey Federation.
Gandaria thana AL leaders and two brothers Enamul Haque Bhuiyan alias Enu and Rupan Bhuiyan were arrested for their involvement with illegal casino business. A total of Tk 320 million was seized from their houses during the drive and Tk 190 million was found in bank. The two brothers owned 128 flats. They were later suspended and still in jail.
Source of AL city unit said a leader close with the brothers later came to the leadership of Dhaka south AL. Other close aides of the suspended brothers are still active in party politics.
Sources said, the controversial leaders of anti-casino drives are not likely to be brought to leadership anytime soon. But some of them are trying to get into Dhaka south AL’s committee. But they are not likely to be successful in the bid before the next general election.