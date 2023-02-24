Samrat-Khaled make a comeback before election

The controversial leaders of ruling Awami League’s associate bodies who lost their party posts during anti-casino drives are slowly coming back into the party fold despite not getting back their respective posts. They are trying to muscle back into areas that once were their powerhouse.

Almost all the leaders whose names came to the fore during the anti-casino drives were either relieved of their party posts or temporarily suspended. Some central AL leaders are of the opinion that there is no organisational bar for these controversial leaders to do politics again as they did not lose primary membership of the respective organisations. Some of these central leaders think those controversial leaders can be used ahead of the next general election. Meanwhile, some are against bringing these controversial leaders back into the party fold.

Their rationale is that the party’s organisational strengths were not vitiated after these controversial figures were axed. They think taking back these leaders would rather cast a negative image of the ruling party.