BNP calls for ‘public farewell’ to govt

The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has called for a 'public farewell' to the Awami League government and asked his party members to reach Ganabhaban and Bangabhaban to press home their demand.

He made the call at a brief rally in the capital's Uttar Badda area on Friday afternoon, before a mass procession organised by the de facto opposition's Dhaka city (north) unit.

To reinvigorate the anti-government protest, he chanted slogans with thousands of leaders and activists at the rally, demanding the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"She must embrace a public farewell. We have to reach Ganabhaban, Bangabhaban," he told the rally.