BNP calls for ‘public farewell’ to govt

The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has called for a 'public farewell' to the Awami League government and asked his party members to reach Ganabhaban and Bangabhaban to press home their demand.
He made the call at a brief rally in the capital's Uttar Badda area on Friday afternoon, before a mass procession organised by the de facto opposition's Dhaka city (north) unit.
To reinvigorate the anti-government protest, he chanted slogans with thousands of leaders and activists at the rally, demanding the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
"She must embrace a public farewell. We have to reach Ganabhaban, Bangabhaban," he told the rally.
Huge turnout
The procession, scheduled to commence at 2:00 pm from the Suvastu Tower in Uttar Badda, saw a huge turnout, with thousands of supporters participating with banners and festoons.
However, the procession formally began at around 4:15 pm, following a brief rally. Apart from Mirza Fakhrul, BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, among others, addressed the rally, presided over by the party's Dhaka city (north) convener, Aman Ullah Aman.
Plot for another sham election
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the government is once again plotting to hold another sham election, like the two previous elections. They believe they will be able to assume state power again in 2023 through an election similar to those of 2014 and 2018.
"Will the countrymen allow it to happen?" he asked the rally and received a resounding response of "No."
He further asserted that the people are now united, irrespective of political affiliation and social status, to bring down the government.
Malfunction of state mechanisms
The BNP leader also alleged that the governing Awami League has destroyed all the achievements. "They have destroyed (malfunctioned) parliament, administration, and the judiciary. They consistently send us to jail, exploiting the judiciary."
However, he vowed to stand firm in favour of their demand, no matter how many BNP members are imprisoned, how much they are tortured, and how much they are assaulted.
The people will not return home until their democratic rights are ensured. Sheikh Hasina has to step down first, and the parliament has to be dissolved, he said, adding "The power must be handed over to a non-partisan government, and a new election commission must be formed."
Questions over EC's credibility
Mirza Fakhrul described the election commission as 'shameless' for granting registration to two political parties that are widely unfamiliar. He alleged that the government has ulterior motives as it intends to play the 'election game' with the newly registered parties.
But it will not happen this time, as 180 million people are united against this plot, he said, adding, "We want to say from this mass procession that your time (government) is up; please step down."