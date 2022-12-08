Police open roads at Naya Paltan, BNP men trying to gather

Police have opened the roads at the Naya Paltan area, after blocking those for hours terming the place a 'crime scene'.

The roads -- from Nightingale intersection to Fakirapul -- were opened for the movement of people at around 4:00 pm on Thursday.

A clash erupted at this place on Wednesday that claimed life of a BNP activist and injured dozens.

Besides, police detained hundreds of leaders and activists of BNP, including its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, from Naya Paltan.

Meanwhile, just after opening the roads, the leaders and activists of BNP are trying to assemble at Naya Paltan, without chanting any slogan or bringing out processions. However, the police are still patrolling the area.