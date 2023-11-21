Barrister Amir, former IGP Shahidul collect AL’s nomination form

Renowned lawyer M Amir-ul Islam and his daughter Tania Amir have collected the nomination form of ruling Awami League from Kushtia-3 and Kushtia- 4 constituency respectively for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.
Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, joint general secretary of Kushtia district Awami League and member of the committee formed by the party for selling nomination papers in the Khulna division, confirmed Prothom about this.
He said, “A representative on their behalf collected the nomination forms for two constituencies on Sunday at noon.”
Amir-ul Islam composed the Proclamation of Independence of Bangladesh in 1971 and was a member of the committee to draft the constitution of the country.
The incumbent MP of the Kushtia-3 constituency is Awami League’s joint general secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and Jubo League presidium member Selim Altaf is the MP from the Kushtia-4 constituency.
Prothom Alo tried to reach Amir-ul Islam over the phone for his comment in this regard. However, he didn’t respond. His daughter said they have purchased the nomination forms. They will provide the details in this regard on Tuesday.
However, the local AL leaders have criticised their decision to buy the nomination papers.
Kushtia district Awami League’s organising secretary Mazharul Islam said, “We are completely surprised. There is no better word to describe this. Everyone in the Kushtia Sadar constituency wants Mahbubul Alam Hanif as the Awami League candidate in the upcoming election.”
However, Mahbubul Alam Hanif denied any comment in this regard.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kushtia district Awami League president and district council chairman Sadar Uddin Khan said, “Awami League is a big political party. Anyone can seek the party nomination. The party president is well aware of everything going on here. She has every sort of information about this area. The issue is completely up to her.”
Former IGP Shahidul submits nomination form
Former inspector general of police (IGP) Shahidul Haque has submitted the nomination form after collecting it hoping to get the Awami League ticket from the Shariatpur-1 constituency. Although his house falls in the area under the Shariatpur-2 constituency, he sought nomination from Shariatpur-1 constituency. It has sparked talks in the area.
Speaking regarding this, Shahidul Haque said there are internal rifts within the party in the Sadar and Zajira area of the Shariatpur-1 constituency.
He claimed to the media that he bought the nomination form to end the internal clashes within the party and to play a role in developing the Sadar and Zajira areas.
Seeking anonymity a leader of Shariatpur district Awami League told Prothom Alo that all the nomination seekers have their own force of AL leaders and activists. Each of them does politics in their own sphere of influence. None of them can stand the others. Shahidul Haque wants to take advantage of this.