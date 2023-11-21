Barrister Amir, former IGP Shahidul collect AL’s nomination form

Renowned lawyer M Amir-ul Islam and his daughter Tania Amir have collected the nomination form of ruling Awami League from Kushtia-3 and Kushtia- 4 constituency respectively for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, joint general secretary of Kushtia district Awami League and member of the committee formed by the party for selling nomination papers in the Khulna division, confirmed Prothom about this.

He said, “A representative on their behalf collected the nomination forms for two constituencies on Sunday at noon.”