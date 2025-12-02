Collective support has been a source of immense strength: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s son and the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, has expressed his gratitude to all who have extended support and well-wishes during her illness.

Tarique Rahman commented that the collective support of the people of Bangladesh has been the strength and inspiration of the Zia family. He made this remark in a status posted on his verified Facebook account shortly before 11:00 am today, Tuesday.