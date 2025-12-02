Collective support has been a source of immense strength: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s son and the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, has expressed his gratitude to all who have extended support and well-wishes during her illness.
Tarique Rahman commented that the collective support of the people of Bangladesh has been the strength and inspiration of the Zia family. He made this remark in a status posted on his verified Facebook account shortly before 11:00 am today, Tuesday.
In that status, he wrote, “I want to take a moment, on behalf of the Zia family and BNP, to give our most profound thanks for the remarkable outpouring of support for Begum Khaleda Zia's recovery. The widespread expressions of concern from leaders, diplomats, and friends across the world, as well as the overwhelming love and prayers from the people of Bangladesh have been incredible.”
“This collective support has been a source of immense strength for all of us. We continue to pray for her recovery and appreciate the unity, compassion, and solidarity shown during this difficult moment,” he added in the post.
Khaleda Zia has been bedridden since 23 November after falling seriously ill. She is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. A combination of liver complications, reduced kidney function, breathing difficulties, diabetes and other health issues has made her treatment increasingly challenging.
As her condition worsened over the past few days, she was placed in the High Dependency Unit (HDU), which is equivalent to an ICU. Following a sudden deterioration in her health, she was reportedly moved to the ICU shortly after midnight on Sunday. Physicians are treating her on ventilation there.