Zia behind 15 Aug killings, Khaleda involved in 21 Aug attack: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday renewed her allegations that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was involved in the 21 August 2004 grenade attack as her husband the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman was behind the 15 August 1975 killings.

"Ziaur Rahman was involved in the killings of the Father of the Nation, four national leaders… he killed army personnel through coups one after another. Khaleda Zia just did the same thing after coming to power," she said.

The prime minister said this as she joined a discussion virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence.