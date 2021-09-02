Zia’s grave issue being used to divert attention from govt failure: BNP

BNP leaders say there is no scope of raising any question regarding Ziaur Rahman’s contribution in the liberation war. Ziaur Rahman was first buried in Rangunia after he was killed in Chattogram Circuit House on 30 May, 1981. Later on 1 June, his body was recovered from there and taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Chattogram for autopsy. Lieutenant Colonel AZ Tofail Ahmed conducted the autopsy and removed 22 bullets from Ziaur Rahman’s body. After the autopsy, the dead body was taken to Dhaka from Chattogram and a janaza was held at the Manik Mia Avenue with the participation of millions of people. Later, Ziaur Rahman was buried at the Chandrima Udyan.

According to the BNP leaders, all authoritarian governments adopt such divisive and intimidating strategies and the current government has been doing the same since the beginning. All the negative statements regarding Ziaur Rahman’s contribution in the liberation war are part of this strategy. The demand of the Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) to revoke the gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman was also a part of this plan.