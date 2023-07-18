AL needs to resort to ballot stuffing even to beat Hero Alom: Ganatantra Mancha

Six-party alliance Ganatantra Mancha held its march in the city today as part the one-point movement alongside BNP and other opposition parties and alliances, demanding resignation of the government.
The march started from Mirpur-12 at around 12:30pm and ended at Mirpur-10.
Addressing a brief rally before the march, the alliance leaders said Awami League needs to rig votes even in an election boycotted by the major opposition parties. The ruling party has died politically long ago, the alliance leaders claimed.
Speaking at the rally, Ganosamhati Andolon’s chief coordinator Zonayed Saki said the ruling party does not have the courage to face Hero Alom and they need to resort to ballot stuffing to beat him in polls.
He lashed out at police for its role during the attack on Hero Alom during Dhaka-17 by-polls yesterday.
He said none believes now that this police will remain neutral in the next general election. Those who lead police wants to keep Awami League in power even if by vote rigging.
Biplobi Workers Party’s general secretary Saiful Haque said Dhaka-17 by-polls has manifested how would the next general election be held.
Nagorik Oikya’s president Mahmudur Rahman Manna said it has been proved since last 15 years that people cannot vote with this government in power. The Dhaka-17 by-polls is the latest example of this notion.
If the attack on Hero Alom is peaceful, then we would not join such peaceful electionASM Abdur Rab, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president
Presiding over the brief rally, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rab said, “If the attack on Hero Alom is peaceful, then we would not join such peaceful election.”
JSD secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan conducted the programme.