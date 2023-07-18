AL needs to resort to ballot stuffing even to beat Hero Alom: Ganatantra Mancha

Six-party alliance Ganatantra Mancha held its march in the city today as part the one-point movement alongside BNP and other opposition parties and alliances, demanding resignation of the government.

The march started from Mirpur-12 at around 12:30pm and ended at Mirpur-10.

Addressing a brief rally before the march, the alliance leaders said Awami League needs to rig votes even in an election boycotted by the major opposition parties. The ruling party has died politically long ago, the alliance leaders claimed.