'AL MP Mustafiz sparks controversy again by carrying arms openly'

Ruling Awami League’s member of parliament (MP) from Chattogram-16 constituency, Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury has openly carried arms while taking part in a procession of his party which has sparked a controversy again.

Even the leaders of his own party have condemned such an act, saying it has tarnished the image of the party. Meanwhile, the representatives of civic society have termed this as a ‘show of power’.

However, whether the pistol that the MP carried was legal or not was confirmed 24 hours after the incident.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday evening, Banshkhali police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Md Kamal Uddin said, “The pistol that the MP was carrying is legal. MP Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury has shown me the legal documents.”