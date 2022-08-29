Govt conspiring to create anarchy with attacks on opposition: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government is trying to create anarchy in the country by attacking opposition leaders and activists and their houses in different parts of the country.

"The Awami League cadres have established a reign of terror across the country. They have added a new dimension to their terror activities now by attacking the houses of the leaders and workers. The armed terrorists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League are attacking our various rallies, party offices, business establishments and killing and injuring our leaders and activists and filing false cases against them,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference, Fakhrul said the current ‘illegal’ government has started to continue their suppression policy again by getting afraid of BNP’s countrywide movement that began on August 22 in protest against hikes in the prices of fuel and essential commodities.