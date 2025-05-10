‘March to Jamuna’ seeking ban on Awami League politics

Earlier around 7:30pm, Hasnat gave an ultimatum of one-hour to the government to announce a clear roadmap for banning Awami League. He said the protesters will announce March to Jamuna if the demand is not fulfilled within an hour.

“We want to clearly tell the advisers not to make any delay in banning Awami League. We still have belief on you. You just ban Awami League,” Hasnat said.

The law enforcers have beefed up security in front of InterContinental Hotel near Jamuna after Hasnat had made the announcement.