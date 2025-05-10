‘March to Jamuna’ seeking ban on Awami League politics
National Citizen Party’s (NCP) Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah has announced ‘March to Jamuna’ alleging the government failed to declare a clear roadmap to ban Awami League.
Hasnat Abdullah announced the march to Jamuna, the residence of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, at around 8:45pm. He said the announcement came as the government failed to make any decision within the stipulated time. The protesters will now take position from Shahbagh to Rajashik Intersection in front of InterContinental Hotel.
As Hasnat made the announcement, the protesters gathered at Shahbagh started moving towards Rajashik Intersection.
Earlier around 7:30pm, Hasnat gave an ultimatum of one-hour to the government to announce a clear roadmap for banning Awami League. He said the protesters will announce March to Jamuna if the demand is not fulfilled within an hour.
“We want to clearly tell the advisers not to make any delay in banning Awami League. We still have belief on you. You just ban Awami League,” Hasnat said.
The law enforcers have beefed up security in front of InterContinental Hotel near Jamuna after Hasnat had made the announcement.