Command centre established to monitor law and order situation: CA press secretary
A command centre, established to intensively monitor the country’s law and order situation, has started its works from Sunday evening, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.
“The Operation Devil Hunt began yesterday (Saturday)... to coordinate the work of law enforcing agencies, the command centre is going to start its work from 6:00 pm today” he told a press briefing.
The press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy here.
Alam said the members of the law enforcing agencies and representatives of armed forces will work at the command centre.
“We hope that following the establishment of the centre, the law and order situation will improve and quick response can be carried out to any threat,” he said.
On 3 February, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus asked for creating a “command centre” for intensively monitoring the country’s law and order situation.
The Chief Adviser gave the directives while reviewing the law and order situation of the country in a high level meeting of the chiefs of law enforcing agencies.
“We have to set up a command centre or a command headquarters, which will coordinate with the police and all security agencies,” Muhammad Yunus said.
The Chief Adviser also said the new command structure would “skillfully and intensively” communicate with all security agencies and police stations across the country.