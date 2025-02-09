Command centre established to monitor law and order situation: CA press secretary

A command centre, established to intensively monitor the country’s law and order situation, has started its works from Sunday evening, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.

“The Operation Devil Hunt began yesterday (Saturday)... to coordinate the work of law enforcing agencies, the command centre is going to start its work from 6:00 pm today” he told a press briefing.

The press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy here.