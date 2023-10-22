Dengue: 12 deaths per day on average in October

Dengue continued to claim lives at an alarming rate in October, though the casualties from the mosquito-borne viral disease were expected to decline now in line with its conventional nature.

With 20 new deaths reported on Saturday, the total number of deaths in the current month has reached 257, rendering an average daily death toll of 12.

There has been a steady uptick in dengue casualties since June. The average daily deaths were at 11 in August, and it rose to 13 in September.