Hero Alam ready to help DB find Arav

Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam on Saturday said that he will provide all kinds of cooperation to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to catch Dubai- gold trader Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, reports UNB.

Besides, he also said that he will come to the DB office again if he is called for the sake of investigation.

Hero Alam came up with the comments responding to reporters' questions after coming out of the DB office on Saturday afternoon.

Hero Alam met Additional Commissioner (DB) Mohammad Haroon Or Rasheed with complaints of personal problems.

Hero Alam said he will help or give information to DB as they are investigating the Arav Khan issue.



