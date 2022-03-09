Bangladesh

President directs Information Commission to be proactive in implementing RTI Act

Prothom Alo English Desk
a delegation of the Information Commission led by chief information commissioner Martuza Ahmed submitted the annual report of the commission to president Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhban on 8 March, 2022UNB

President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday directed the Information Commission to be more active for implementing the Right to Information (RTI) Act, reports UNB.

The president gave the directive when a delegation of the Information Commission led by chief information commissioner Martuza Ahmed submitted the annual report of the commission to the president at Bangabhban. Information commissioners Suraiya Begum and Abdul Malek were also present.

During the meeting, the chief information commissioner briefed the president about various aspects of the report and the overall activities of the commission including the progress of implementation of the Right to Information Act.

President Hamid said the Right to Information is very important to ensure transparency and accountability.

Noting that the volume of development activities of the country is increasing, the president said people need to be motivated to use the Right to Information Act to ensure transparency in all government activities.

President also asked the authorities concerned to come forward so that the people could get the required information easily.

Secretary to the president's office, Sampad Barua, military secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, press secretary Joynal Abedin and secretary Wahidul Islam Khan were present during the meeting.

