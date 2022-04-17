President, PM call for unity to materialise Bangabandhu’s ‘Sonar Bangla’

The first government of independent and sovereign People’s Republic of Bangladesh had taken oath on 17 April in 1971 at a mango grove at Baidyanathtala in the then Meherpur sub-division.

With the formation of the Mujibnagar Government, a constitutional government had appeared to administer the Liberation War under the leadership of the representatives elected by the people in the 1970 election, he said.

Because of the formation of the government, President Hamid said, the world community extended their support and hands of cooperation to Bangalees who were fighting an armed battle for independence.

He said the role that the Mujibnagar government had played to build public opinion, refugee management and formulate war strategies will remain as a unique chapter of glory in the history of the Bangalees’ struggle for independence.

He expressed his optimism that through observance of the Mujibnagar Day, the new generation would be able to know the country’s true history and would be encouraged to contribute to build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Bangabandhu.