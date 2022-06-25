President, PM greet all involved with Padma Bridge project

He said that one of the prerequisites for the socio-economic development of a country is the development of communication system.

As a result of adoption and implementation of extensive development activities of the government, unprecedented improvement has been achieved in the communication system of the country, the head of the state added.

Many mega projects including Metrorail, Elevated Expressway and Karnafuli Tunnel are being implemented, he said, adding: “Today, the Padma Bridge stands as a symbol of the nation’s glory in the heart of the turbulent Padma (river).”

He lauded prime minister Sheikh Hasina as she is leading from the forefront of these achievements.

Due to her (the prime minister’s) courage, strong steps and timely decisions, the construction of the Padma Bridge has been possible with the own funds of Bangladesh, Hamid said.

“The implementation of this bridge has given us the courage to stand high with confidence across the globe as a symbol of wealth management, transparency, accountability and efficiency,” he continued.