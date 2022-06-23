Prices of daily essentials go up in five flood-hit districts

Mohammad Jewel Mia, joint general secretary of the Sunamganj Traders’ Association, said on Wednesday that some shopkeepers have been behaving inhumanely. Many of them sold products at much higher prices on Saturday and Sunday. The administration should monitor the market.
Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, assistant director of the Sunamganj Consumer Rights Protection Office, said, "Our office was submerged. We couldn't go on inspection till now. We are also receiving such complaints. We will begin supervising the market from Thursday.”
In the Brahmamoyi market in Sylhet on Wednesday afternoon onions were being sold at Tk 52 to 55 per kg and potatoes at Tk 28 to 30 per kg. Even 10 days ago, potatoes were sold at Tk 20 to 22 per kg and onions at Tk 35 to 38 per kg. The price of dry food has almost doubled. A week ago, muri (puffed rice) was sold at Tk 55-60 per kg, but now it is being sold at Tk 80 and chira (flattened rice) at Tk 50-55 per kg, but now it is being sold at Tk 68.
Assistant Director of the Sylhet Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection, Amirul Islam said surveillance has been increased in the market to ensure that traders cannot increase the prices.
The price of vegetables has doubled in Sariakandi, Bogura. Anwar Hossain, owner of Anwar Store in Manikdair Bazar, said on Wednesday, coarse lentils were sold at Tk 120, green chillies at Tk 120 per kg and puffed rice at Tk 62. A week ago lentils were sold at Tk 115 per kg, green chillies at Tk 40 per kg and puffed rice at 56 per kg.
Visiting the flood-affected Roumari's Khewarchar Bazaar in Kurigram yesterday, it was seen that green chillies and pointed gourd (potol) were being sold at Tk 60 per kg. Even two weeks ago, green chillies were sold at Tk 40 and pointed gourd at Tk 20 per kg. A few days ago, green chillies were sold at Tk 60 per kg in different markets of Sirajganj, but now they are being sold at Tk 90.
