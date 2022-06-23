Prices of daily essentials go up in five flood-hit districts

Mohammad Jewel Mia, joint general secretary of the Sunamganj Traders’ Association, said on Wednesday that some shopkeepers have been behaving inhumanely. Many of them sold products at much higher prices on Saturday and Sunday. The administration should monitor the market.

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, assistant director of the Sunamganj Consumer Rights Protection Office, said, "Our office was submerged. We couldn't go on inspection till now. We are also receiving such complaints. We will begin supervising the market from Thursday.”

In the Brahmamoyi market in Sylhet on Wednesday afternoon onions were being sold at Tk 52 to 55 per kg and potatoes at Tk 28 to 30 per kg. Even 10 days ago, potatoes were sold at Tk 20 to 22 per kg and onions at Tk 35 to 38 per kg. The price of dry food has almost doubled. A week ago, muri (puffed rice) was sold at Tk 55-60 per kg, but now it is being sold at Tk 80 and chira (flattened rice) at Tk 50-55 per kg, but now it is being sold at Tk 68.