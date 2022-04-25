Princess of Denmark to visit Sundarbans, forest closed to tourists for two days

The forest conservator MA Hasan said that Princess Mary Elizabeth Donaldson will visit Shyamnagar of Satkhira district on Wednesday. She will visit the Sundarbans during this visit and talk to officials of the forest department. The Satkhira range has halted entry of tourists to the Sundarbans on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of security measures for the princess.

He said that during these two days no one will be able to travel to the Sundarbans through the Burigoalini and Munshiganj posts or enter the Kalagachhi and Dobeki tourist centres.

The fishermen, woodsmen and honey collectors who are already in the Sundarbans will be allowed to stay during those days, under supervision of the law enforcement agencies.

From Thursday, things will be back to normal and people will be allowed to visit the forest and the honey collectors and others will be permitted to go about their work.