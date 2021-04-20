Procurement of medical equipment lacks coordination

There is a lack of coordination in the procurement of medical equipment required for the treatment of coronavirus patients and containing the transmission of the virus. This lack of coordination has been observed between two organisations under the health ministry. One is the Directorate General of Medical Services (DGHS) and the other is Central Medical Store Depot (CMSD).

These two organisations are giving contradictory statements regarding the stock of medical equipment. According to the CMSD authorities, the demand for medical equipment has skyrocketed due to the second wave of Covid-19. They can only meet the demand for the next 15 to 20 days with the stock they have. Despite repeated reminders, DGHS has failed to provide them with any procurement plan.

On the other hand, the DGHS officials say that there is nothing to worry about concerning the stock of medical and protective equipment. A three-month plan has been provided already. There will be no problem if the procurement goes according to that plan.