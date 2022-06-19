Prolonged flood likely as Ganges and Brahmaputra swell simultaneously

The flood situation has aggravated in Sylhet due to torrential rains. With more rain forecasted in the next 24 hours, the rivers of the districts of the Sylhet division might swell further. The water may start to recede from Tuesday.

The flood forecasting and warning centre disclosed this information.

Water levels in the Brahmaputra river in Kurigram are increasing, resulting in a deteriorating flood situation in Gaibandha, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Sirajganj, Bogura, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Jamalpur districts. The water level might rise in these districts in the coming days. The rainfall has also increased in the Ganges basin upstream of Bangladesh which can precipitate floods in central parts of the country within 24 hours.