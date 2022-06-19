Prolonged flood likely as Ganges and Brahmaputra swell simultaneously

River and water experts said moderate to massive flood occur in the country when the water level rises simultaneously in the Ganges and the Brahmaputra rivers. If the water level of the Brahmaputra rises, the water generally flows to the Bay of Bengal through the Padma river within four to seven days. But if the water also increases in the Brahmaputra simultaneously, water can’t flow resulting in floods in the southern and central parts of the country. In such a case, the floods persist for 10 to 20 days. Experts fear such floods may take place this year as the water levels are rising in both the rivers.
Bangladesh University and Engineering and Technology’s (BUET) water and flood management institute’s professor AK Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo that water levels in southern and central parts of the country are likely to increase. The flood situation would worsen and be prolonged if water increases in the Brahmaputra and Ganges simultaneously.
According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department, a total of 304 millimetres of rain was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours from 6:00am Saturday. Indian met office reported 289 milimetre of rain in Meghalaya’s Cherapunjee which is the wettest region of the world. The rainfall, however, has decreased in Sylhet from this morning to afternoon. Less than a millimetre of rain was recorded in Sylhet during this period. The flood situation is likely to improve in Sylhet as a result.
Meanwhile, the BMD sources said rainfall has increased in the Chattogram region today as 71 millimetres of rain was recorded in nine hours from 6 in the morning. Cox’s Bazar and adjoining areas have also seen increased rainfall which is likely to increase further in the next 24 hours.
Meteorologist Bozlur Rashid said rainfall may increase in Southern districts and Chattogram in the coming days.