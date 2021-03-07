Protest against Mushtaq’s death: 6 activists get bail

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to six of the seven leftist student leaders and activists arrested for protesting against the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury granted the bail order around 1:00pm.
The six students are - Md Tamjid Haider, Nozib Amir Chowdhury Joy, Md Akib Ahmed, Arafat Saad, Nazifa Jannat and Joyoti Chakravarty. No bail petition was filed for the seventh accused ASM Tanjimur Rahman.
On 27 February, police filed a case against seven people who were arrested from Shahbagh on 26 February for obstructing police from carrying out their duties.
On 26 February, at least 35 people were injured in a clash between police and activists of the left-leaning organisations who gathered in Dhaka University area for a torchlight procession.
Their demands include abolition of the Digital Security Act and investigation into the death of Mushtaq.
Mushtaq reportedly suffered a heart attack inside his cell at Kashimpur prison on the evening of 25 February.
The 53-year-old writer, who published the book "Kumir Chaasher Diary" under the pen name Michael Kumir Thakur, was picked up by RAB from his Lalmatia home on 2 May, 2020, for allegedly criticising the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.