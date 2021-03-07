Protest against Mushtaq’s death: 6 activists get bail

On 27 February, police filed a case against seven people who were arrested from Shahbagh on 26 February for obstructing police from carrying out their duties.

On 26 February, at least 35 people were injured in a clash between police and activists of the left-leaning organisations who gathered in Dhaka University area for a torchlight procession.

Their demands include abolition of the Digital Security Act and investigation into the death of Mushtaq.