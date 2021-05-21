Protest to continue until Rozina Islam’s release

The leaders of the journalist organisations have vowed to continue their protest until the release of Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam. Citing the case filed against Rozina Islam as false and conspiratorial, they said if Rozina Islam is not released, the existence of free press will be threated. They also told journalists to remain alert so that no divisions can be created among them by confusing social media posts and the leaking of personal information and phone conversations.

The journalist leaders made these remarks at a protest rally organised by Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on Friday.

Journalist leaders at the rally said everyone wants to know what actions have been taken against the health ministry’s corrupt officials against whom Rozina Islam had reported. It’s not acceptable that investigative journalism will cease because of hooliganism of corrupt persons.

They sought intervention by the president and the prime minister to grant bail to Rozina Islam and withdraw the case filed against her. They also rejected the investigation committee formed by the health ministry over the incident involving Rozina Islam.

On 17 May, officials and employees of the health ministry assaulted and harassed Rozina Islam at the ministry while carrying out her profession duties. Later at night, she was handed over to the Shahbagh police station and shown arrested in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act. The next day, a Dhaka court ordered to send Rozila Islam to jail rejecting her bail petition. Rozila Islam is now in Kashimpur Women's Central Jail in Gazipur.