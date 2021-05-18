Prothom Alo organises human chain protesting against arrest of Rozina Islam

Prothom Alo has formed a human chain in its office premises in Karwan Bazar protesting against the arrest of senior reporter Rozina Islam.

Journalists from different media outlets including Prothom Alo joined the human chain which began at 4:30pm and continued for nearly an hour.

Defying rain, they protested against the arrest of Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam and demanded her immediate release.

Managing editor of Prothom Alo Sajjad Sharif, associate editor Anisul Hoque and other senior journalists and senior officials were present.

Earlier in the day, journalist Rozina Islam was taken to the Kashimpur high security central jail after a Dhaka court turned down a plea to take her on remand.

She was produced to Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate court at little after 11:00am.

Magistrate Mohammad Jasim turned down the remand prayer for Rozina and ordered to send her to jail. The hearing on Rozina’s bail plea may be held on Thursday.