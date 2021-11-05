Prothom Alo vows to march forward defying all challenges

Prothom Alo has kept up its progress and commitment to the readers amid various obstacles. The daily’s employees have done multiple tasks despite the coronavirus situation. The next year, 2022, would bring with it new challenges but Prothom Alo would continue its journey forward. The daily would remain by the side of its employees and family members in this journey.

These vows were made as Prothom Alo celebrated its 23rd anniversary on Thursday, 4 November. A virtual meeting was held in the afternoon with the participation of the daily’s employees. Senior employees joined the programme from Prothom Alo’s conference room at Pragati Insurance Building in the city’s Karwan Bazar while the employees from different parts of the country joined virtually. There are 924 employees of Prothom Alo right now.