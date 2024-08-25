UNICEF to continue support Bangladesh for Rohingya children

UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell has said over the past 12 months, they have been "increasingly concerned" about the security situation in the camps and reports of child rights violations.

"We stand ready to support the new Interim Government of Bangladesh to ensure that these children are protected and have access to critical services," Russell said on Sunday.

Bangladesh’s continued support to the refugee population – especially children - is both commendable and critical,” said the UNICEF executive director.

Seven years later, about half a million Rohingya refugee children are growing up in the world’s largest refugee camp, with many of them born there as refugees, according to a message received from New York.

The refugee community relies entirely on humanitarian assistance and lives in temporary shelters in highly congested camp settings.