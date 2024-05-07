Democracy deficit creating crises in different sectors

Hossain Zillur Rahman, advisor to a former caretaker government and executive chairman of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), moderated the session on ways to recover democratic deficit.

Senior fellow researcher at BRAC University’s BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) Mirza Hasan, professor Naomi Hossain at School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University in London and associate professor of development studies department at Western Sydney University Zulfan Tadjoeddin presented three articles.

Addressing the conference, Hossain Zillur Rahman said that the question of whether the serious democratic deficit in Bangladesh is creating deficiencies in carrying out the responsibilities of the government appears naturally. When you talk about growth, this question comes up - where does the economy of Bangladesh stand now? What’s the picture of income, and the poverty situation? whether economic analysis, development analysis and political analysis are taken into consideration.

As the governing party’s influence is a reality in Bangladesh’s political system, so is the presence of different opinions in the electoral process, thinks Hossain Zillur Rahman.

Speaking about the last parliamentary elections, he said an influential political party (the governing party) was frightened of a meaningful election. Though the influential political party was highly confident of their development activities, they did not have any interest in a meaningful election in the country.