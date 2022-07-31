Bangladesh receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine for children

The director of the health department, M Shamsul Haque, confirmed the matter.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech - are meant for children aged 5-11 years, said Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

“We plan to start this school-based vaccination from next month,” Haque said, adding, “But the vaccination starting date yet to fix.”