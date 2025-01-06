Arrest warrant against 12 including Sheikh Hasina in enforced disappearance case

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrant against 12 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the case of enforced disappearance. The tribunal has also ordered the accused to be arrested and presented before the court on next 12 February.

Chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder and member Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury gave the order today, Monday morning.

They ordered the arrest of the accused for the sake of proper and effective investigation. Besides, the tribunal also ordered to take effective action for the arrest of former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Benazir Ahmed.