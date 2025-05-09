Asif Nazrul responds to ‘lies and offensive statements’
Law advisor Professor Asif Nazrul has alleged that some people are spreading blatantly false and offensive statements against him on social media platforms.
He made the allegation in a post on his verified Facebook page around 2:45 pm on Friday.
The post reads:
Some people are spreading blatant lies and offensive remarks against me on social media. I want to inform you categorically that the responsibility for preventing former President Abdul Hamid - who is accused in murder cases - from travelling abroad lies with the police and intelligence agencies. This does not fall under the jurisdiction of my law ministry under any circumstances.
Lower court judges are under the purview of my ministry. You should know that it is not the judges’ responsibility to guard airports or restrict anyone’s movement.
A provision to ban organisations was included in the draft of the ICT act prepared by the law ministry, in a bid to facilitate the path to ban the Awami League. As the law adviser, I personally presented the draft before a meeting of the council of advisers. So is it possible that I would oppose a draft that I proposed?
Please refrain from blaming me, the student advisers, or any other individual for the position taken by any adviser in the meeting of the council of advisers. Every adviser is responsible for the decisions. There is no disagreement among us about taking action regarding the Awami League. However, there may be differences in opinion about the method.
We must remember that if needed, the ICT act can be amended within days. There are also other laws, including the anti-terrorism act, which can be used to ban the Awami League. So the law itself is not a problem. If political parties want a ban on Awami League, or if a judicial court makes an observation or delivers a verdict in this regard, the Awami League can be banned legally and swiftly.
We are hopeful about that. Insha Allah.