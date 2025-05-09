Asif Nazrul responds to ‘lies and offensive statements’

A provision to ban organisations was included in the draft of the ICT act prepared by the law ministry, in a bid to facilitate the path to ban the Awami League. As the law adviser, I personally presented the draft before a meeting of the council of advisers. So is it possible that I would oppose a draft that I proposed?

Please refrain from blaming me, the student advisers, or any other individual for the position taken by any adviser in the meeting of the council of advisers. Every adviser is responsible for the decisions. There is no disagreement among us about taking action regarding the Awami League. However, there may be differences in opinion about the method.