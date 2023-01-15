No discussion on RAB reforms with US: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said the US side did not discuss anything on the reforms of elite force RAB; rather they described RAB's current activities "satisfactory", reports UNB.

"Withdrawal of sanctions is a complex process and it might take time," he said, adding that Bangladesh is on the right track to complete the process but there is no timeframe of withdrawal of the sanctions.

The home minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after his discussion with assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu at the Foreign Service Academy.