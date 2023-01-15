No discussion on RAB reforms with US: Home minister

Earlier, assistant secretary Lu, in a separate briefing at the foreign ministry, appreciated the "tremendous progress" made by RAB in "respecting human rights" while performing its duties.
"We had quite a good discussion about the RAB. If you have seen the statement this week by the Human Rights Watch, they recognised and we recognised tremendous progress in the area of reducing extra judicial killings by the RAB," Lu told reporters.
"This is amazing work. It shows the RAB is able to carry out its important counterterrorism and law enforcement function while respecting human rights," the US senior diplomat added.
The home minister said he conveyed to Lu that the government is allowing all to demonstrate peacefully.
"We don't create any barrier if there is any peaceful demonstration by any political party," he said, adding that if they destroy public property or block streets, steps are taken only.