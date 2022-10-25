Finally, ‘war children’ to get state recognition

Children of the war heroines (Birangona), tortured and abused at the hands of the Pakistani military and their local allies during the liberation war in 1971, will be given state recognition as ‘war children’.

Also, it won’t be necessary for them to write their fathers’ names when applying for a job. They will be eligible for all the benefits and rights provided by the state without having to mention their father’s name.

This was decided at the 82nd meeting of Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) on Monday, on the basis of an application for a war heroine’s child to be recognised as ‘war children’.