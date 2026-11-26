Miscreants set fire to NCP leader Fahim’s house in Netrokona
Miscreants set fire to the house of Mohammad Fahim Rahman Khan Pathan, a central leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), in Netrokona early on Thursday.
The incident took place at around 4:30 am in the Hossainpur area of ward no. 9 of Netrokona. The fire damaged some household items in a room adjoining the house's veranda. However, no one was injured.
Fahim Rahman is the central committee's assistant secretary for non-government professionals and a former member-secretary of the party's Netrokona district committee.
He contested the 13th parliamentary election from Netrokona-2 (Sadar-Barhatta) constituency with the “Shapla Kali” (waterlily bud) symbol but lost to the BNP candidate.
Fahim suspects that members of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, were behind the incident.
According to local residents and police, family members spotted a fire in a room adjoining the veranda early in the morning. They tried to put it out, and local residents later joined them. Their combined efforts brought the fire under control.
Fahim was in Dhaka when the incident occurred. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone on Thursday morning, he said, “Miscreants set fire to the veranda of our house. My mother, my younger brother Nafiuur Rahman Khan Pathan, a former joint convener of the Netrokona district committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and my nephew were among those at home at the time. After smelling something burning, Nafiuur opened the door and saw the fire on the veranda. Family members and neighbours then poured water on it and extinguished the flames.”
He demanded an investigation into the incident and action against those responsible.
After receiving the information, police visited the scene. Netrokona model police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Abul Khayer said, “We are investigating the matter and taking the necessary steps.”