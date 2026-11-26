Miscreants set fire to the house of Mohammad Fahim Rahman Khan Pathan, a central leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), in Netrokona early on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 4:30 am in the Hossainpur area of ward no. 9 of Netrokona. The fire damaged some household items in a room adjoining the house's veranda. However, no one was injured.