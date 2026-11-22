Awami League attacks NCP members after Nahid’s reception in London: What happened that night
It was 9:59 pm. Karin, a resident of Cedar Park Gardens in Chadwell Heath, east London, called the police emergency number. She still did not understand what had triggered the clash on the road outside her home. While she was speaking to the police, the violence escalated.
A group of people were taking glass bottles out of recycling bins and breaking branches off trees. They were even picking up stones and decorative items from the garden outside her house and throwing them at people on the opposite side of the road.
On Monday night, 16 November, a residential street in east London became a scene of tension over political divisions in Bangladesh.
Following a civic reception for Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, leaders, activists and supporters from Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, attacked NCP leaders and activists. The incident led to clashes between the two groups.
The NCP reported that 16 of its members had been injured, while the Awami League reported at least three injuries among its members.
However, figures from the London police and the London Ambulance Service show that fewer people received hospital treatment or medical assistance at the scene.
To find out how the incident was started, Prothom Alo spoke to at least 16 people, including eyewitnesses, local residents, journalists, activists and leaders from both political parties, as well as others familiar with the incident.
The newspaper also visited the scene and examined at least 20 videos of the incident. By comparing eyewitness accounts, video footage and information provided by the police, Prothom Alo sought to reconstruct how the incident began, how the clashes unfolded and how the violence continued.
A British resident calls the police
Karin, a resident of Cedar Park Gardens, told Prothom Alo that she heard some commotion on the street at around 8:00 pm on the night of the incident. However, the situation did not seem unusual at the time.
She thought a few men were arguing among themselves. She did not give much attention to the matter and even advised other residents against going outside out of curiosity to see what was happening.
Karin said, “I went to bed just before 10:00 pm. Suddenly, I heard much louder shouting, swearing and sounds of people hitting one another. I got out of bed and looked outside through the window. I saw many angry men, several security personnel and a few cars trying to leave the venue. At first, I thought there had been some misunderstanding among a few people attending the event.”
According to Karin, one security guard was speaking to the people present in an extremely rude and domineering manner.
When the guard walked past her window, she asked him what was happening. She felt that he was struggling to control the situation. He asked her to wait for a while before returning to the crowd. Karin then decided to call the police.
The Cedar Park Gardens resident said, “I called the police at 9:59 pm. By then, the situation had deteriorated. However, the violence reached its peak while I was still speaking to the police on the phone.”
She added, “Some people were taking glass bottles out of recycling bins, breaking branches off trees and picking up stones and decorative items from the garden outside my house. They were throwing these at people from the opposing group on the other side of the road.”
According to Karin, the police arrived at the scene within about 15 minutes of her call. Most of the crowd dispersed shortly after the police arrived. The time Karin called the police is consistent with the time mentioned in the Police statement.
Maria was too frightened to leave her home
Maria, another resident of the same street, was at home on the night of the incident. She told Prothom Alo that she could hear crowds gathering outside, people shouting, arguing loudly and fighting, all from inside her house. However, she was too frightened to go outside. Other members of her family went out and witnessed the incident.
Citing her family members, Maria said that people from both groups were throwing bottles at each other, breaking branches off roadside trees and trying to attack one another with them.
They were also picking up bricks from the front gardens of local residents' homes and throwing them at each other. Maria's family members were not at home when the correspondent visited the area, so it was not possible to obtain their accounts directly.
Another resident of Cedar Park Gardens witnessed the incident from his home that night. Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, he said he had seen two groups of young men throwing glass bottles at each other.
They were collecting the bottles from garbage bins placed outside houses on both sides of the road. They were also breaking branches off roadside trees and chasing one another with them. He said he had seen them throwing not only bottles but also the garbage bins placed outside the houses at each other.
However, the resident could not identify anyone involved in the clashes. He also had no idea which political parties the people from either group were affiliated with.
The sudden outbreak of violence prompted many residents of the street to come out of their homes. Some watched from outside their houses, while others looked on through their windows.
Conversations with local residents revealed that they could not understand what had triggered the fighting or who was attacking whom. The violence in their residential neighbourhood left them frightened.
Calls to foil the visit had been made in advance
Ever since news emerged of Nahid Islam's visit to the United Kingdom, a section of Awami League leaders, activists and supporters based there had been announcing their intention to prevent him from carrying out his programmes.
Several Awami League activists used Facebook to announce protests against Nahid Islam at various events and declare their plans to foil his programmes.
Many people also received WhatsApp messages containing the addresses and timings of the planned demonstrations, urging them to attend. This correspondent also received one such message.
Earlier, Awami League-affiliated leaders and activists had staged another protest surrounding an event attended by Nahid Islam in Cambridge. They attempted to harass him, but NCP leaders and activists present at the venue thwarted their efforts.
As part of this continuing campaign, Awami League leaders, activists and supporters staged a protest on Monday surrounding Nahid Islam's civic reception in east London. They presented the demonstration as an exercise of their democratic right to protest.
Before the event began, guests were arriving at the Mayfair venue. A video shows one protester throwing a bottle of water at Barrister Saifuddin Khaled, a councillor of Tower Hamlets Council and former Speaker of the council, from among the demonstrators.
Police officers were present both at the front and rear of the hall before the event began. The police appeared to be actively working to control the demonstrators' shouting and the increasingly tense situation.
NCP’s strategy to move Nahid to safety
In anticipation of possible protests and obstruction by Awami League leaders and activists, the organisers arranged extensive security measures for the civic reception.
Alongside the police, the NCP hired more than 30 private security personnel. To avoid any potential disruption, Nahid Islam arrived at the Mayfair venue at least three hours before the event began.
A visit to the site revealed that the main entrance to the Mayfair venue faces High Road. Cedar Park Gardens, a residential street, runs behind the hall. Around halfway through this street are the hall’s rear entrance and the entry and exit routes to its car park.
The investigation found that, on the night of the incident, Awami League leaders and activists were positioned on the western side of the street, while NCP leaders and activists were on the eastern side.
According to information gathered during the investigation, the NCP had devised a strategy to ensure Nahid Islam could leave the venue safely. The plan was for party leaders and activists to leave through the hall’s main entrance and chant slogans.
This would lead Awami League leaders and activists to believe that Nahid Islam was also leaving through the front entrance. Meanwhile, Nahid Islam would leave the venue through the rear exit.
At 9:55 pm, Nahid Islam left the event through the rear exit with the assistance of security personnel. His car drove out through the car park access road connected to Cedar Park Gardens.
Meanwhile, NCP leaders and activists, led by central leader Barrister Nurul Huda Juned, came out through the main entrance and began chanting slogans. In this way, Nahid Islam left the venue safely without facing any untoward incident.
Glass bottles thrown and tree branches used in attacks
Prothom Alo spoke to two eyewitnesses who had no affiliation with either the Awami League or the NCP. They provided detailed accounts of the incident that day.
According to them, several Awami League leaders and activists were inside cars on Cedar Park Gardens during the incident. After hearing NCP leaders and activists chanting slogans near the front of the hall, they got out of their vehicles.
Meanwhile, NCP leaders and activists, led by Barrister Nurul Huda Juned, moved from the front of the hall towards the rear street. This correspondent personally saw Nurul Huda Juned leave the hall while chanting slogans.
According to the two eyewitnesses, Awami League members began hurling abuse at NCP leaders and activists. At one point, NCP members gathered and chased the Awami League members, forcing them towards the western end of the street.
There, they collected empty glass bottles from waste bins placed outside houses and began throwing them at NCP leaders and activists. The eyewitnesses said a glass bottle struck an NCP activist on the head.
Awami League leaders and activists then broke branches off roadside trees and chased their NCP counterparts with them.
Local resident Karin and another resident also described how people threw bottles, broke tree branches and used various objects taken from outside residents’ homes to attack the opposing group. However, it has not been possible to establish who first resorted to physical violence.
The eyewitnesses said that, after the Awami League members chased them, NCP leaders and activists moved towards High Road, the street in front of the hall. They then tried to re-enter the venue.
However, in response to the situation, the hall authorities closed the shutters at the main entrance to protect their premises. As a result, NCP leaders and activists could not immediately take shelter inside.
Shakir Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Press Club UK and editor of AB News, told Prothom Alo, “After chasing NCP leaders and activists from Cedar Park Gardens, Awami League members beat them with sticks and tree branches.” Several videos circulating on social media show people being assaulted at the entrance to the hall.
Conflicting accounts from the two sides
The Awami League and the NCP have offered different accounts of how the clashes began.
Barrister Nurul Huda Juned, a central NCP leader, told Prothom Alo that their vehicles were parked on the road behind the hall and in the car park. After the event, they were making their way towards their vehicles when Awami League leaders and activists, who had already gathered there, launched a sudden attack on them.
On the other hand, Sushanta Das Gupta, an Awami League-affiliated online activist, told Prothom Alo that they were standing on the road behind the hall when an argument broke out between them and a security guard. He claimed that the incident began when the security guard pushed an Awami League activist during the altercation.
Sushanta Das Gupta also claimed that, since 5 August, his home in Habiganj, Bangladesh, had been set on fire twice. He said this was why he had come to protest at Nahid's event.
Local resident Karin also said she had seen a security guard speaking rudely to people gathered there. However, she did not say whether the guard had pushed anyone.
Following the incident, several posts by Awami League leaders, activists and supporters on social media contained expressions of jubilation.
Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, joint general secretary of the UK Awami League and former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, wrote in a Facebook post after the incident, “A united Awami League is strong, well-organised and unstoppable. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu.”
However, some senior leaders of the UK Awami League have expressed embarrassment over the clashes surrounding Nahid Islam's civic reception.
At least two senior UK Awami League leaders, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that such an incident was entirely undesirable.
According to the two leaders, the protest against Nahid Islam's visit to the United Kingdom had not been organised under the party's banner. Supporters of the party had arranged the programme. They had also discouraged supporters from organising such protests.
Questions rose over police absence after the event
Police officers were present at the front and rear of the Mayfair venue before the event began because of concerns about possible clashes. However, eyewitness accounts suggest that the police presence had diminished by the time the two groups began fighting after the event.
Several people aware of the incident have questioned why the police did not maintain their presence after the event, despite the tension that had already been building. They believe that the violence might have been avoided had the police maintained the same level of deployment after the event as they had before it began.
Quoting a statement from the London Police, British media reported that police received a report of disorder on High Road in Romford at 9:59 pm on Monday. According to the police, around 50 men had taken part in a protest before the violence began.
Police said they took three people to hospital following the incident. None of their injuries was life-threatening or likely to have a life-changing impact.
The London Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call at 10:12 pm and dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene. Paramedics treated six people at the location, one of whom they took to a local hospital.
Al Huda Welfare Foundation UK stands at the eastern junction of Cedar Park Gardens, beside the Mayfair venue. The Islamic religious institution has a mosque and a madrasah.
Hossain, a Bangladeshi worshipper at the mosque, told Prothom Alo that several local residents had condemned the behaviour of Bangladeshis to him following the incident. He said their comments had left him feeling ashamed as a Bangladeshi.
Hossain has lived in the area for many years and enjoys good relations with local residents. He said he hoped Bangladeshis would never again become involved in such incidents on British soil.