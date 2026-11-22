It was 9:59 pm. Karin, a resident of Cedar Park Gardens in Chadwell Heath, east London, called the police emergency number. She still did not understand what had triggered the clash on the road outside her home. While she was speaking to the police, the violence escalated.

A group of people were taking glass bottles out of recycling bins and breaking branches off trees. They were even picking up stones and decorative items from the garden outside her house and throwing them at people on the opposite side of the road.

On Monday night, 16 November, a residential street in east London became a scene of tension over political divisions in Bangladesh.

Following a civic reception for Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, leaders, activists and supporters from Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, attacked NCP leaders and activists. The incident led to clashes between the two groups.