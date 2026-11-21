Awami League’s sabotage
As several leaders attacked, NCP takes threat ‘seriously’, prepares to take to streets with ‘full force’
The National Citizen Party (NCP) initially believed that the activities of the banned Awami League were 'controlled sabotage' carried out with the government's tacit understanding. However, following attacks on several of its leaders and an escalation in violence surrounding programmes announced by the Awami League online, the party has now begun to take the matter 'seriously'. The NCP is therefore preparing to take to the streets with its full strength to resist the Awami League's activities.
Amid the violent situation surrounding the Awami League's programmes, the NCP's highest policymaking body, the Political Council, held an emergency meeting on Thursday. After the meeting, NCP Member Secretary and Member of Parliament Akhter Hossain announced a series of programmes at a press conference at the party's office in Banglamotor.
From 23 November to 31 December, the NCP will organise rallies and protest meetings in Dhaka and across the country. The programmes will focus on five demands: putting the Awami League on trial as a terrorist organisation, implementing the referendum verdict, bringing those responsible for the July massacre to justice, executing Sheikh Hasina's death sentence, and securing Bangladesh's rightful share under the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty.
Ariful Islam Adeeb, a member of the NCP Political Council, told Prothom Alo, “The terrorist Awami League has carried out attacks and arson in Gopalganj and various other places, attacked hospitals and killed five to six people, including bus drivers, in the past few days. Sitting in India, the party's leadership is planning and directing such anarchy to create panic and instability among the people. The NCP will remain vocal, alongside the people, to protect the country's citizens and sovereignty from the subversive activities of this traitorous and terrorist Awami League.”
NCP will remain vocal, alongside the people, to protect the country's citizens and sovereignty from the subversive activities of this traitorous and terrorist Awami League.Ariful Islam Adeeb, a member of the NCP Political Council,
Several leaders attacked, followed by a change in stance
On 10 November, the banned Chhatra League had announced a strike. That afternoon, Hasibul Islam, president of the Dhaka University unit of the NCP's student organisation, Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, came under attack in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar. He was attacked with a sharpen weapon.
The following night, a fire broke out at the ancestral home of Nusrat Tabassum, an NCP MP from a reserved seat for women, in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia. Nusrat is also a joint convener of the NCP and a member of the party's highest policymaking body, the Political Council. Nusrat and NCP leaders alleged that the fire was caused by a petrol bomb attack on her house. The incident is under investigation.
Even after these two incidents, the NCP was not seen taking to the streets in any significant way. Apart from two protest programmes over the incidents, the party had no other activities.
NCP leaders also questioned whether the government's decision to give the Awami League space was a strategy to intimidate the opposition and silence it over wrongdoing. However, the party's leaders had said they would take to the streets if they felt a genuine threat had emerged.
To understand the reasons, Prothom Alo spoke to NCP policymakers on 12 November. At the time, their assessment was that the government was allowing the Awami League to carry out some acts of sabotage for its own interests. They viewed these as controlled acts of sabotage. Therefore, they saw no reason to take to the streets against them.
NCP leaders also questioned whether the government's decision to give the Awami League space was a strategy to intimidate the opposition and silence it over wrongdoing. However, the party's leaders had said they would take to the streets if they felt a genuine threat had emerged.
On the evening of 13 November, Mahmuda Alam Mitu, an NCP leader and MP from a reserved seat for women nominated by the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance, alleged that she had been receiving death threats directly over phone calls and WhatsApp for seven consecutive days.
On the afternoon of 15 November, while she was at the Jatiya Sangsad, she received another threatening phone call. The caller told her, “If you care about your family, leave the country as soon as possible. If you don't, stay in the country; that's fine.”
NCP Convener Nahid Islam is currently in the United Kingdom on a seven-day visit. On 14 November, Nahid Islam, also the opposition chief whip in parliament, exchanged views at an event organised by the Cambridge University Bangla Society on the University of Cambridge campus.
As he was leaving the event, a group of Awami League activists and supporters who had already attended the programme tried to harass him. However, due to the efforts of NCP leaders and activists in the UK, they failed to do so.
On 16 November, following a civic reception for Nahid Islam in Romford, East London, UK, Awami League and NCP leaders and activists were involved in counter-chases, attacks and clashes. Five people injured in the incident were admitted to King's College Hospital in London.
Most recently, on Thursday night, miscreants set fire to the entrance of the ancestral home of Mahin Sarkar, convener of the NCP-affiliated Jatiya Swechchhasebak Shakti, in Shernagar East Para of Belkuchi upazila in Sirajganj.
The family alleged that petrol bombs had been thrown at the house. However, police said petrol had been poured on the entrance and set alight, rather than petrol bombs being used.
Alongside these incidents involving NCP leaders, violence surrounding the Awami League's programmes has also increased several times over the past few days. There have been crude bomb explosions, vehicles set on fire, and attacks and vandalism targeting police installations and vehicles.
Law enforcement agencies have also lost control in some areas, including Gopalganj. Two BNP leaders have been killed in Narail. In addition, 72 Grameen Bank branch offices in different districts across the country have been attacked, set on fire or targeted with petrol bombs over the past 10 days. Of these, 49 incidents took place on 18 and 19 November.
Amid the violence, Jamaat-e-Islami's central executive council held an emergency meeting last Wednesday. At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, the party announced 40 days of programmes, including rallies, processions, discussion meetings and social activities, in Dhaka and across the country from 21 November to 31 December.
Later that afternoon, the NCP Political Council also held a meeting. Following the meeting, the NCP announced that it too would remain active on the streets from 21 November to 31 December.
The NCP now believes that the country's situation has reached an alarming level. According to a member of the party's policymaking body, their assessment of the situation suggests that the Awami League is attempting to deliver its final, desperate blow.
It has also become clear that NCP leaders, as a frontline force of the July uprising, are among the party's primary targets. To prevent the Awami League from succeeding in its plans, the NCP is preparing to take to the streets with its full strength.
Asked about the change in the NCP's assessment, which previously described the situation as 'controlled sabotage', Sarwar Tushar, a member of the party's Political Council, told Prothom Alo, “The NCP believes the situation has gone out of control.
“We believe it should be answered politically. We have sought the opinions of party leaders and activists across the country. They have expressed the view that, instead of relying solely on the government regarding the Awami League, we should remain active on the streets. That is why the NCP has announced its programmes,” he added.