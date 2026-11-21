On 16 November, following a civic reception for Nahid Islam in Romford, East London, UK, Awami League and NCP leaders and activists were involved in counter-chases, attacks and clashes. Five people injured in the incident were admitted to King's College Hospital in London.

Most recently, on Thursday night, miscreants set fire to the entrance of the ancestral home of Mahin Sarkar, convener of the NCP-affiliated Jatiya Swechchhasebak Shakti, in Shernagar East Para of Belkuchi upazila in Sirajganj.

The family alleged that petrol bombs had been thrown at the house. However, police said petrol had been poured on the entrance and set alight, rather than petrol bombs being used.

Alongside these incidents involving NCP leaders, violence surrounding the Awami League's programmes has also increased several times over the past few days. There have been crude bomb explosions, vehicles set on fire, and attacks and vandalism targeting police installations and vehicles.

Law enforcement agencies have also lost control in some areas, including Gopalganj. Two BNP leaders have been killed in Narail. In addition, 72 Grameen Bank branch offices in different districts across the country have been attacked, set on fire or targeted with petrol bombs over the past 10 days. Of these, 49 incidents took place on 18 and 19 November.