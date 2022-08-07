We’re sincerely working to resolve Rohingya crisis: Wang Yi

Razzaque, who received the Chinese foreign minister upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday, conveyed to minister Wang that Bangladesh is unable to bear such a big burden as the country has limited resources.

The agriculture minister further said there is an impact on social security and social stability of the country due to the presence of over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

“It’s a big threat to our national security,” he told the Chinese foreign minister after welcoming him to Bangladesh.

The Chinese foreign minister will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh leadership Sunday with a hope to “elevate” the relationship with Bangladesh to a “new level”.