Govt raises RMG workers’ minimum wage to Tk 12,500

The government has fixed the minimum wage for readymade garment (RMG) workers at Tk 12,500, in compliance with the proposal made by factory owners.

A gazette notification will be issued within the next 14 days, and it will take effect from 1 December, said state minister for labour and employment Monnujan Sufian at the secretariat.

The decision came at a meeting of the minimum wage board in the capital's Segunbagicha area on Tuesday afternoon.