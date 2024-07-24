Bangladesh deploys army, imposes curfew across the country

A curfew is underway across the country with the first phase being imposed from 12:00am on Friday to 12:00pm on Saturday. It was relaxed for two hours till 2:00pm on Saturday before being imposed again and will be in place till 3:00pm on Sunday. It was announced that the curfew would remain relaxed for the next two hours till 5:00pm and will again be in place until the situation becomes normal. As per the previous announcement, the curfew was in force until 10:00am on Sunday.

The vehicular movement came to a halt while the curfew was in place. However, protesters locked into clashes with law enforcement agencies in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, leaving at least 26 people dead and 15 of them were in Dhaka, four each in Savar and Mymensingh, two in Gazipur, and one in Narsingdi. With Saturday’s counts, death tolls rose to 148 until Sunday. Clashes and protests were also reported in several districts including Narayanganj.