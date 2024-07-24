21 July 2024
Bangladesh deploys army, imposes curfew across the country
This report was originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo on 21 July but we could not publish this online due to a complete internet shutdown across the country from around 9:00 pm 18 July 2024. The shutdown continued until 9:00 pm 22 July 2024.
A curfew is underway across the country with the first phase being imposed from 12:00am on Friday to 12:00pm on Saturday. It was relaxed for two hours till 2:00pm on Saturday before being imposed again and will be in place till 3:00pm on Sunday. It was announced that the curfew would remain relaxed for the next two hours till 5:00pm and will again be in place until the situation becomes normal. As per the previous announcement, the curfew was in force until 10:00am on Sunday.
The vehicular movement came to a halt while the curfew was in place. However, protesters locked into clashes with law enforcement agencies in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, leaving at least 26 people dead and 15 of them were in Dhaka, four each in Savar and Mymensingh, two in Gazipur, and one in Narsingdi. With Saturday’s counts, death tolls rose to 148 until Sunday. Clashes and protests were also reported in several districts including Narayanganj.
In the meantime, the government announced public holidays for Sunday and Monday. Garment business organisations BGMEA, BKMEA, and BTMEA said all RMG factories will remain closed on Sunday like Saturday. According to people concerned from other sectors, large industries and factories remained closed on Saturday and will also be closed on Sunday.
Widespread protests, clashes and violence broke out at various places in the country on Thursday and Friday following the announcement of a complete shutdown by the students who have been protesting demanding quota reform in government jobs. Amid this volatile situation, the government imposed a curfew from 12:00am on Saturday. The army has been deployed to aid the civil administration.
Army members were on alert at most strategic points in Dhaka. They were seen allowing people to move after searching. Emergency services, ambulances carrying patients, media vehicles and passengers showing tickets for domestic and foreign destinations were allowed to move.
Clashes, however, took place between protesters and police in the capital’s Jatrabari, Uttara, Merul Badda and Mirpur. Chase and counter chases took place and police fired tear shells to disperse the protesters. Less violence occurred on Saturday than in the previous two days.
Panic has gripped the people due to violence that occurred in the past couple of days with many being concerned following the government’s decision to impose a curfew. Previously, a curfew was imposed during the 1/11 military-backed caretaker government. As a result, many people got confused about what to do or what not to do during the curfew time.
The home ministry issued several circulars on curfew on Friday night. Regarding this, home ministry senior public relations officer Sharif Mahmud told Prothom Alo that, if necessary, district magistrates or metropolitans' police commissioners will impose a curfew under section 24/1 of the Special Power Act 1974. At the same time, they will also take necessary steps for the deployment of armed forces under the aid to civil power as per the related section of the CrPC Act 1898.
Home minister Asaduzzamna told the journalists after a meeting at his residence around 11:00pm on Saturday the ongoing curfew will be in place till 3:00pm on Sunday and will be relaxed in the following two hours. Then again, the curfew will be in place from 5:00pm until the situation becomes normal to ensure the safety of people’s lives and properties.
Earlier, it was announced that curfew would remain imposed until 10:00am.
Members of the Bangladesh Army took positions at various places after the government announced a curfew. Visiting various streets in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, the presence of the army was seen at the key point installations. Army personnel were also seen allowing people to move on emergency at several places after verifying their identity whereas vehicles were also seen not being allowed to move at various places. Major shopping malls and roadside shops were closed. The presence of people was very thin on roads, but people were seen roaming around on lanes. Few people went outside with their vehicles for emergency purposes. Less number of rickshaws and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen plying on Dhaka streets in the morning.
Security has been beefed up at the prime minister’s office. Army members were seen taking positions by erecting barricades on roads surrounding Ganabhaban. Members of the police and Border Guard Bangladesh were also on patrol.
Besides, the army was also deployed in districts and was also seen patrolling at various strategic points.