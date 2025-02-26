Bangabandhu Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel renamed

The government has renamed the Bangabandhu Bridge as Jamuna Bridge and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel as Karnaphuli Tunnel.

The Bridges Division of Bangladesh Road Transport and Bridges Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The Jamuna Multi-Purpose Bridge over the Jamuna River is a road and rail bridge which was inaugurated in June, 1998.

It serves as a crucial link connecting the eastern and western parts of Bangladesh

On the other hand, the Karnaphuli Tunnel, the first of its kind constructed under the Karnaphuli River was inaugurated in Chattogram on 28 October, 2023.