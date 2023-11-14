Khaleda Zia to be kept under observation for another week 

Zahid Hossain mentioned that Khaleda Zia will be kept under constant observation by physicians for an additional week. After this extended period, a health assessment will help determine if there are any changes or improvements in her condition.

Physicians have reported that Khaleda Zia, who is coping with liver cirrhosis, underwent blood vessel surgery to address certain health complications.

However, the former prime minister's blood vessel surgery resulted in various health complications that fluctuate, sometimes improving and other times worsening.

Given the outcome of the surgery, Khaleda Zia will require continuous medical care until she undergoes a liver transplant, as physicians consider the blood vessel operation a temporary measure.