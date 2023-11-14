Khaleda Zia to be kept under observation for another week 

Physicians plan to extend their round-the-clock observation of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka for over three months.
Her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, informed Prothom Alo that Khaleda Zia, diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, underwent a blood vessel surgery and was advised by US expert physicians to undergo at least four weeks of continuous observation following the procedure. Three weeks have passed accordingly.
Zahid Hossain mentioned that Khaleda Zia will be kept under constant observation by physicians for an additional week. After this extended period, a health assessment will help determine if there are any changes or improvements in her condition.
Physicians have reported that Khaleda Zia, who is coping with liver cirrhosis, underwent blood vessel surgery to address certain health complications.
However, the former prime minister's blood vessel surgery resulted in various health complications that fluctuate, sometimes improving and other times worsening.
Given the outcome of the surgery, Khaleda Zia will require continuous medical care until she undergoes a liver transplant, as physicians consider the blood vessel operation a temporary measure.
Since 9 August, Khaleda Zia has been under treatment at Evercare Hospital for over three months. Her health challenges encompass a range of conditions, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.
The family of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia sought government permission to take her abroad for advanced treatment, but approval was not granted.
BNP, in response, has been staging protests, advocating for her to receive treatment overseas.
In this context, Khaleda Zia underwent blood vessel surgery at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on 27 October. Three specialised physicians from the US performed the operation and returned the next day.
However, these US-based experts are collaborating with Khaleda Zia's medical team in Dhaka for her ongoing treatment.
Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in two corruption cases, has been imprisoned since 8 February, 2018. The BNP leader served over two years in prison after being found guilty in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.
The government granted her conditional release on 25 March 2020, suspending her sentence. Subsequently, the government has been extending her release by suspending the sentence in six-month intervals.