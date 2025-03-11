Rohingya crisis, rights issues to get prominence

UN secretary general António Guterres is set to arrive on a four-day visit to Bangladesh on Thursday. This will be his second visit within seven years when the Rohingya crisis and various issues regarding human rights will be given importance in discussions.

Foreign ministry officials said the UN secretary general will have a meeting with the interim government’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday night. From there they will go to Cox’s Bazar in the same flight to visit the Rohingya situation at the camps. They also will have an iftar with the Rohingya people there.

Speaking about the visit of António Guterres, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis told Prothom Alo that he has been visiting Bangladesh during this Ramadan at the request of the chief adviser to express his solidarity as every Ramadan he visits Muslim countries. During this visit, he will discuss the Rohingya situation and international cooperation in this regard.