2024, breaking free from autocracy

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was at its peak. Police unleashed frisky shooting to suppress the movement and the pile of bodies of students and mass people was mounting. Amidst all these, Sheikh Hasina addressed a meeting with businessmen at her office where she said, “Rumours have been spread during the movement that Sheikh Hasina has fled. But I want to tell them that Sheikh Hasina has not fled, Sheikh Hasina does not flee.”

Sheikh Hasina made the remark on 22 July. Within 13 days she fled to India, ending her reign of repression of 15 years.

The year 2024 started with the twelfth national election. It was another sham election like the previous two. Although the outcomes of the three elections were the same, the mechanism was different. The election in 2014 was one-sided where more than half constituencies were won without voting. The 2018 general election was more faulty which earned the epithet of ‘night election’. The last one in this year was a ‘dummy election’. Awami League fielded its ‘dummy’ candidates to give the election, marred by the boycott of BNP and several other political parties, a competitive look. Awami League and dummy Awami League (who contested as independent candidates) shared 280 seats. In the run up to that election, opposition leaders and activists were cornered by attacks, arrests and lawsuits.

After usurping power for the fourth consecutive term, Sheikh Hasina did not face any major challenges except for the economic crisis till July. 2024 was a year of grave economic crisis emanating from years of looting from different sectors including banking sector, money laundering, foreign reserve crisis and different other factors. People are pushed to the corner due to skyrocketing prices of essentials from the beginning of the year. To rub salt in wounds, oligarchs close to the government withdrew huge amounts of money from the banks before and after the election. The economy of the country is still reeling from these crimes committed in the financial sector and foreign debt.