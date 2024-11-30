Every citizen has right to practice respective religions, Bangladesh reaffirms in UN

Bangladesh has reaffirmed in the United Nations (UN) that every Bangladeshi, regardless of religious identity, has the right to practice respective religion or express views freely.

“Ensuring safety and security of every citizen, including from the minority community, remains the cornerstone of the interim Government of Bangladesh,” said Ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva.

Bangladesh envoy was delivering the statement at the 17th Session of UN Forum on Minority on Thursday in Geneva, according to message received in Dhaka on Friday night.