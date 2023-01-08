Dhaka Lit Fest celebrates gender equality

Curtains fell on the 10th edition of Dhaka Lif Fest on Sunday. Many of the discussions throughout the four-day festival focused on gender issues. The speakers were eloquent and emphatic at those sessions.



Apart from the discussions, there were more ways of raising awareness on the issue of gender equality at the fest. There were different stalls with unique ideas to promote gender equality and raise awareness among the visitors of Dhaka Lit Fest.



There was a stall with a confusing name, 'Kintu Keno, But Why' with a bright red question mark. Curious people visiting the stall could find different memes and notes stuck on the walls there.