Myanmar responsible for situation along Bangladesh border

Head of the missions of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Philippines and Vietnam were present at the briefing. However, the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh was not there.

At the briefing, acting foreign secretary rear admiral (retired) Md. Khurshed Alam highlighted the deteriorating situation along the Ghumdhum border in Bangladesh as a result of the armed conflict between the Myanmar Army and Arakan Army, a rebel armed force.

The foreign ministry is yet to make any official statement regarding this. However, the sources present at the discussion between the two parties said Dhaka informed the diplomats about the situation that emerged along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border during the discussion. Besides, Dhaka also sought assistance from all over the world, including the ASEAN member states for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Asked about reactions from the diplomats of the seven ASEAN countries to Bangladesh’s request, a source said Bangladesh has explained its own stance to the diplomat. After that, several countries said on behalf of ASEAN that Bangladesh is on the right track so far.