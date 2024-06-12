Bangladesh sees record food grains production

Bangladesh witnessed production of a record 64.3 million tonnes of food grains, including rice, maize and wheat, in 2023. The food production is estimated to rise further between last April and this June despite various natural calamities.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) revealed this data in a report released from its headquarters in Rome, Italy on 5 June.

The report also highlighted a crisis in food in the country and a drop in the import of required amounts of food. Overall, the number of people experiencing food insecurity rose by 900,000.

According to the FAO report, of the 64.3 million tonnes of food grain production, rice was 58.6 million tonnes, maize 4.7 million tonnes and wheat was 101 million tonnes. Food grain production increased to 63.13 million tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year from 60.92 million tonnes in 2018.