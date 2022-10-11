Sultan of Brunei has a liking for Black Bengal goats: Foreign Minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that Brunei has particular interest in cooperation with Bangladesh regarding halal commodities. Bangladesh has an abundance of cows, buffaloes and goats. The Sultan of Brunei has a special preference for Bangladesh's Black Bengal breed of goats.

The foreign minister was speaking on Tuesday afternoon at a press briefing in his office, regarding the upcoming visit of the Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muʿizzaddin Waddaulah.

The Sultan of Brunei is arriving in Dhaka on 15 October on a three-day visit. This will be his first visit to Bangladesh.