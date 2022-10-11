Bangladesh

Sultan of Brunei has a liking for Black Bengal goats: Foreign Minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the press briefing

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that Brunei has particular interest in cooperation with Bangladesh regarding halal commodities. Bangladesh has an abundance of cows, buffaloes and goats. The Sultan of Brunei has a special preference for Bangladesh's Black Bengal breed of goats.

The foreign minister was speaking on Tuesday afternoon at a press briefing in his office, regarding the upcoming visit of the Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muʿizzaddin Waddaulah.

The Sultan of Brunei is arriving in Dhaka on 15 October on a three-day visit. This will be his first visit to Bangladesh.

The foreign minister said he had spoken at length with the Sultan of Brunei when he had attended the Commonwealth summit in Rwanda's capital Kigali.

AK Momen said Brunei is quite competent in halal goods. They follow all the proper procedures in issuing halal certification. Brunei is interested in cooperation with Bangladesh in this regard.

The foreign minister said, "There is an abundance of buffaloes, cows and goat in our country. The Sultan of Brunei particularly likes our Black Bengal goat. That is why Brunei has expressed interested in cooperating with Bangladesh regarding halal goods. Brunei is holding talks with Bangladesh's private sector in this regard."

