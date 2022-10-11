Sultan of Brunei has a liking for Black Bengal goats: Foreign Minister

The foreign minister said he had spoken at length with the Sultan of Brunei when he had attended the Commonwealth summit in Rwanda's capital Kigali.
AK Momen said Brunei is quite competent in halal goods. They follow all the proper procedures in issuing halal certification. Brunei is interested in cooperation with Bangladesh in this regard.
The foreign minister said, "There is an abundance of buffaloes, cows and goat in our country. The Sultan of Brunei particularly likes our Black Bengal goat. That is why Brunei has expressed interested in cooperating with Bangladesh regarding halal goods. Brunei is holding talks with Bangladesh's private sector in this regard."