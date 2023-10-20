Removal of NRCC chair goes against commitment to river protection: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has condemned the removal of National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) chairman Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury and described the move as contradictory to the government’s commitment to conserve rivers.
The NRCC is a statutory body, but it has been rendered ineffective, the anti-graft watchdog said through a press release on Friday.
In the handout, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said there is no alternative to strengthening the NRCC to safeguard the nature, lives, and livelihoods of this territory.
But the commission can only advise the government, with no authority of taking punitive actions against the river encroachers and polluters. Moreover, it is not mandatory for the government to entertain the NRCC reports or its advice.
The government has relieved Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury from the charge of NRCC chairman before completion of his tenure. The local government ministry, in a notification on 18 October, noted that the remaining tenure of NRCC chairman under a contractual appointment has been canceled in the public interest.
After assuming the position, Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury grabbed the headlines at times due to his significant statements against river encroachers.
The removal of NRCC chief would leave a long-lasting impact as the government is not limiting itself in facilitating impunity to the river encroachers, but ensuring that they do not face any criticisms, as well as finger-pointing.
He, at a programme marking the World Rivers Day on 24 September, came down hard on education minister Dipu Moni for her connection with illegal river grabbing, without taking her name directly.
Iftekharuzzaman noted that the NRCC chief’s brave stance ushered a ray of hope among as the people came to know about the river encroachers and polluters. A movement for protecting rivers was gaining momentum and there was an environment for growing a conducive public perception.
“It is a matter of hope when the chief of an organisation that has long been ineffective identifies the culprits in no uncertain terms. The people hoped that the government would take the specific complaints into its consideration, there would be investigations, and the culprits would be held accountable. But it did not come true, rather the NRCC chief had to move aside,” he added.
The TIB urged the government to revoke the decision to suspend Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury and called for exemplary punishment to the people who are grabbing rivers and killing them through unauthorised sand extraction.
He alleged that the government is trying to control the power to call a culprit a culprit. Referring to the NRCC chief’s removal in public interest, he raised a significant question if the government aligned the influentials’ interest to the public interest.
