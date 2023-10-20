Removal of NRCC chair goes against commitment to river protection: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has condemned the removal of National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) chairman Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury and described the move as contradictory to the government’s commitment to conserve rivers.

The NRCC is a statutory body, but it has been rendered ineffective, the anti-graft watchdog said through a press release on Friday.

In the handout, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said there is no alternative to strengthening the NRCC to safeguard the nature, lives, and livelihoods of this territory.