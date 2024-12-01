Govt committed to bring looters to justice: Chief adviser’s press secretary

Apart from holding trials for those involved in mass killing and enforced disappearances, the looters must be tried, he said.

“So, information and evidence will have to be collected to this end. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is being restructured for this purpose. I hope the process will start soon to bring these thefts to justice, Alam added.

He said the white paper preparation committee, formed by the interim government to examine the overall situation of the country’s economy, handed over its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today.

Eminent economist Debapriya Bhattacharya worked as the head of the white paper preparation committee, he said, adding that after three months of investigation, their report was handed over to the chief adviser at a function at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO).