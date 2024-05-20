PM permits auto-rickshaws to ply on Dhaka streets: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given permission for auto-rickshaws to ply only in Dhaka city for now considering the plight of low-income people.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said this while addressing a discussion on the first founding anniversary of Olama League at the central office of the Awami League in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue today, Monday.

However, auto-rickshaws won’t be allowed on 22 highways as per the previous decision.